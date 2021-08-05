×
Justin Thomas reconnects with St. Jude patient at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 05, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, defending champion Justin Thomas reconnects with Nate, a St. Jude patient who designed custom shoes for Thomas to wear at the tournament in 2020. Watch as they meet in person one year later to reveal a new pair of custom shoes and share some pizza.