Bronson Burgoon drills a birdie putt at Barracuda

Aug 05, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Barracuda Championship, Bronson Burgoon holes a birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole to earn 2 points. The Modified Stableford system being used this week allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score.