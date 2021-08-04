×
TPC Sugarloaf & the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation ace record-breaking golf benefit

Aug 04, 2021

TPC Sugarloaf, along with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF), hosted the sixth annual “Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight” 24-hour golf marathon this past June, raising an unparalleled $205,000 in 2021, shattering the previous record of $137,000. With nearly $750,000 in total raised since the inaugural event, proceeds benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Sydney’s Incredible Defeat of Ewing’s Sarcoma (SIDES), raising awareness and funds in the fight against pediatric cancer.