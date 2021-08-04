×
Gary Woodland on building momentum before the FedExCup Playoffs

Aug 04, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Barracuda Championship, Gary Woodland talks about his current position in the FedExCup standings and how he plans to work his way up the leaderboard throughout the remainder of the season.