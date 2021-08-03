×
Xander Schauffele on his energy level after claiming gold in Olympics

Aug 03, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele talks about his excitement to compete at TPC Southwind following his gold medal-winning performance in the Men’s Golf Competition at the Olympics in Tokyo.