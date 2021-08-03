×
Justin Thomas on his recent performance before WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 03, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas talks about his recent struggles with his game and the goals that he has set for the remainder of the season.