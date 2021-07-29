×
Players on why golf in Japan is so special

Jul 29, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Olympic Men's Golf Competition in Saitama, Japan, PGA TOUR players participating in the Olympics talked about how incredible the fans are in Japan and why they cherish interacting with the people so much.