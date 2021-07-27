×
Risk and reward shots on No. 18 at the 2021 3M Open

Jul 27, 2021

The 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities is a difficult par-5 that presents challenges off the tee and around the green. Check out some of the highs and lows at No. 18 from the 2021 3M Open, including Cameron Champ’s incredible approach shot in the final round en route to clinching his third career PGA TOUR win.