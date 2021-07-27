Hideki Matsuyama | The Hideki Effect

|
Jul 27, 2021
At 8am on Monday, April 12, Japan rejoiced as Hideki Matsuyama claimed the country’s first major championship at The Masters. Since then, the golf crazed country has experienced an additional boom due to the monumental event. We explore the sheer magnitude of Matsuyama’s impact on the country, as well as the additional “cause” of the current “Hideki Effect” from Japan’s most celebrated players, as Matsuyama looks to add a touch of gold to his to his wardrobe as he brings the Green Jacket to the Tokyo Olympics.