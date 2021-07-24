×
Water drama on 18, Tringale leads, Mitchell’s birdie streak

Jul 25, 2021

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the third round of the 3M Open, where the 18th hole played as the toughest Par-5 on the PGA TOUR this season and 25 balls found the water. Keith Mitchell opened with seven consecutive birdies, Cameron Tringale leads by one, and Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are one shot back.