Hank Lebioda suprises young artist at 3M Open

Jul 23, 2021

Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Hank Lebioda meets Braxton, a former cancer patient that was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia two years ago. Lebioda surprises Braxton by playing the par-3 13th hole with her while talking to her about her artwork and life journey.