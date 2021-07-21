Q&A with Hank Lebioda on the range

|
Jul 21, 2021
PGA TOUR player Hank Lebioda gives some insight into his life on and off the course during a driving range session. He talks about his how he got into golf, what his favorite story is from playing on the PGA TOUR and what he enjoys to do off the golf course.