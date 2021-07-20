×
Angus Flanagan on feeling prepared before 3M Open

Jul 20, 2021

Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Angus Flanagan talks about battling nerves at the beginning of his PGA TOUR career and how past experiences have helped him grow and feel more confident heading into his second appearance at TPC Twin Cities.