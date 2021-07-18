×
Seamus Power sticks approach to set up birdie at Barbasol

Jul 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Seamus Power lands his 152-yard approach 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole., getting him to 21-under for the tournament and giving him the clubhouse lead.