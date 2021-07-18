×
Poston out of bounds by inches, makes costly double after ruling at Barbasol

Jul 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston’s tee shot landed inches outside of the out of bounds line, resulting is a re-tee and an eventual double bogey at the par-5 15th hole.