Louis Oosthuizen hits the flagstick to set up birdie at The Open

Jul 18, 2021

In the final round of The Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen bounces his 253-yard tee shot off the flagstick, setting up a birdie at the par-3 11th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.