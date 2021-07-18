×
Jon Rahm nearly cards an albatross at The Open

Jul 18, 2021

In the final round of The Open Championship, Jon Rahm runs his approach just by the cup, nearly making an albatross at the par-5 7th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.