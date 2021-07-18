×
J.T. Poston's clutch birdie extends playoff at Barbasol

Jul 18, 2021

In the first playoff hole at the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston lands his 126-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to extend the playoff against Seamus Power.