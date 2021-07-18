×
Collin Morikawa wins at The Open

Jul 18, 2021

In the final round of The Open Championship, Collin Morikawa carded a 4-under 66 to finish at 15-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke victory over the field for his fifth win of his PGA TOUR career and second major championship. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.