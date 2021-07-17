×
Scottie Scheffler’s tight approach yields birdie at The Open

Jul 17, 2021

In the third round of The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler runs his approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.