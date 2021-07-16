×
Oosthuizen leads, Speith lurks, Morikawa’s debut record

Jul 16, 2021

In The Takeway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of The Open Championship, where Louis Oosthuizen leads after setting the 36-hole tournament scoring record, Collin Morkiawa collected a record of his own and Jordan Spieth joined the pack at the top at Royal St. George’s. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.