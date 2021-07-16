×
Jordan Spieth sticks approach to set up birdie at The Open

Jul 16, 2021

In the second round of The Open Championship, Jordan Spieth lands his approach a few feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 1st hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.