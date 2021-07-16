×
Jon Thomson aces No. 16 at The Open

Jul 16, 2021

In the second round of The Open Championship, Jon Thomson holes his 150-yard tee shot to card a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.