×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

J.T. Poston interview after Round 2 at Barbasol

Jul 16, 2021

Following his 6-under 66 in the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston discusses his iron play putting him in position to score well and what he needs to do this weekend to stay on top of the leaderboard.