Francesco Molinari’s bunker woes lead to quadruple-bogey at The Open

Jul 16, 2021

In the second round of The Open Championship, Francesco Molinari struggled to escape a greenside bunker, failing on his first two attempts before forgoing to go for the green, hitting his ball back into the fairway with his third at the par-3 6th hole. From there he would chip on to the green and two-putt for a quadruple-bogey. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.