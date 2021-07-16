×
Emiliano Grillo lips out approach to set up birdie at The Open

Jul 16, 2021

In the second round of The Open Championship, Emiliano Grillo nearly holes out for eagle, lipping out his approach to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.