Dustin Johnson digs out of the rough to set up birdie at The Open

Jul 16, 2021

In the second round of The Open Championship, Dustin Johnson lands his approach from knee-high rough right next to the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 13th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.