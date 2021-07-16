×
Collin Morikawa throws a pair of birdie-yielding darts at The Open

Jul 16, 2021

In the second round of The Open Championship, Collin Morikawa sticks a couple nice approaches to set up birdie, first at the par-4 5th hole, followed by another at the par-4 9th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.