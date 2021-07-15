×
Will Zalatoris holes out for eagle at The Open

Jul 15, 2021

In the opening round of The Open Championship, Will Zalatoris holes out from the fairway to card an eagle at the par-4 12th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.