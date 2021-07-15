×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth start strong at The Open

Jul 15, 2021

In the opening round of The Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen turned in a 6-under 64 to lead the field by one, while Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman carded 5-under 65’s, placing them in a tie for second heading into Friday at Royal St. George’s. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.