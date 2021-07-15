×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jordan Spieth dials in approach to set up birdie at The Open

Jul 15, 2021

In the opening round of The Open Championship, Jordan Spieth lands his approach a few feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 15th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.