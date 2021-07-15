×
Brandt Snedeker’s strong finish to Round 1 at The Open

Jul 15, 2021

In the opening round of The Open Championship, Brandt Snedeker nearly aced the par-3 16th hole, landing his 156-yard tee shot right next to the cup to set up a tap-in birdie. He would follow the near hole-in-one with an eagle hole-out from the fairway at the par-4 17th hole. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.