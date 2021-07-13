×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Why Brooks Koepka excels in major championships

Jul 13, 2021

Since joining the PGA TOUR full-time in 2014, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka seems to be in contention at nearly every major championship event. With 11 top-10 finishes in majors since 2017, it is no secret Koepka’s game is geared towards the majors. His mental strength and all-around skillset are a few reasons why Koepka has shown incredible consistency.