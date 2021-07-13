×
2021 Barbasol Championship preview

Jul 13, 2021

The PGA TOUR returns to Keene Trace Golf Club for the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Past champions such as Jim Herman, Troy Merritt and Aaron Baddeley talk about the importance of this tournament and how it presents an incredible opportunity for young players trying to break through and veterans trying to return to the winners circle.