×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Lucas Glover’s Round 4 winning highlights from John Deere

Jul 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover carded the low round of the day, turning in a 7-under 64 to get to 19-under for the tournament, good enough to claim his fourth win of his PGA TOUR career and his first in over a decade.