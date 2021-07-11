×
Lucas Glover wins the 2021 John Deere Classic

Jul 11, 2021

Despite battling difficult conditions and a packed leaderboard heading into the final round, Lucas Glover persevered to claim his first victory in over ten years and his fourth win overall on the PGA TOUR at the John Deere Classic.