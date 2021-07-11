×
Harold Varner III spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Harold Varner III lands his 136-yard approach on the green and spins his ball right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 13th hole.