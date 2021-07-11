Anirban Lahiri's fight against COVID-19 in India

|
Jul 11, 2021
After testing positive for COVID-19 at the 2021 RBC Heritage, Anirban Lahiri’s personal fight against the virus showed him how serious and deadly the coronavirus can be. Around the same time, a dangerous second wave of COVID-19 hit India, resulting in over 400,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. As a result, Lahiri has been inspired to raise awareness by donating money and encouraging others to look into organizations such as the Akshaya Patra Foundation in an effort to help his hometown country.