×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Wes Roach spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Wes Roach lands his 94-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.