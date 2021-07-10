×
Chase Seiffert uses the slope to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert lands his 222-yard approach on the green and uses the slope to roll his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie.