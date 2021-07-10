×
Brandon Hagy nearly spins approach in for eagle at John Deere

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy lands his 115-yard approach on the green and spins his ball right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 6th hole.