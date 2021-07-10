×
Adam Schenk spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk lands his 125-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.