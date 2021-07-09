×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Zach Johnson plays the slope to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson lands his 139-yard approach on the back of the green and rolls his ball down the slope to within 7 feet of the cup par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.