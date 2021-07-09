×
Kevin Na dials in approach to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na lands his 152-yard approach on the green and rolls his ball to within 11 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.