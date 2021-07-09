×
Dylan Frittelli escapes fairway bunker to card birdie at John Deere

Jul 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli lands his 85-yard approach from a fairway bunker 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.