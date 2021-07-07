×
Zach Johnson on improving his game before John Deere

Jul 07, 2021

Prior to the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson talks about the strengths and weaknesses of his game going into TPC Deere Run and how the mental side of golf has affected his performance throughout the season.