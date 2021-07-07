×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

John E. Morgan’s epic performance, incredible reactions at 2004 John Deere

Jul 07, 2021

In the 2004 John Deere Classic, an emotional and electric John E. Morgan birdied four out of the five final holes to get into a playoff with Mark Hensby. He would go on to lose to Hensby on the second playoff hole, but his performance remains one of the most memorable moments from the history of the John Deere Classic.