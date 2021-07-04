×
The FedExCup Playoffs Are Coming

Jul 04, 2021

This is the FedExCup Playoffs, where history will be made. This is the CHANCE to make a name and etch it in silver, next to the greatest. This will be the hardest test of them all. Three stops to write history but one chance to make it. The FedExCup Playoffs, for the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize. It all begins August 19th. To learn more and follow the FedExCup Standings visit pgatour.com/fedexcup.