Sean O'Hair spins approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair lands his 93-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.