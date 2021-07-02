Phil & Fowler put on a show, Hickok’s crazy sidespin and Brown’s ace

|
Jul 03, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler played as a two-some and put on a show with hole-outs, driver off the deck, ducks and more, Kramer Hickok continued to impress with a killer sidespin draw around a tree and Scott Brown’s ace helped raise $25,000 in the Challenge the Course initiative.